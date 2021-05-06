megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $6,800.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

