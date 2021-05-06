MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,758.06.

MELI opened at $1,530.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $729.09 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,531.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,594.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

