Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

