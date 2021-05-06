Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

