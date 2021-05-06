Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $68.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,028 shares of company stock worth $2,437,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

