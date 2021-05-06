MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $86.68 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $86.68 million and $4.41 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,701,512,554 coins and its circulating supply is 2,532,285,427 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

