Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,293.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,162.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.