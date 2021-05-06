MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CXH opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

