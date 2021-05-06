MGP Ingredients, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $526,009. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.