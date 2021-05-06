MIB Coin Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $854,083.25 and approximately $2,275.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 410,864,988 coins and its circulating supply is 133,563,060 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

