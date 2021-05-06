Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $423.32

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.32 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 526.40 ($6.88). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 1,233,754 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

