Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

