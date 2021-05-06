Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

