Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

