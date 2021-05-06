Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.