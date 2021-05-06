MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MDXG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

