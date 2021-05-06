Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 210.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.