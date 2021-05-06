Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

STWD opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

