Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.