Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Home Depot by 14.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 605,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in The Home Depot by 23.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

HD stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

