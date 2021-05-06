Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

