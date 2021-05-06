Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $738,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $482.42 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

