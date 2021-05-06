Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.