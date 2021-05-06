Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

