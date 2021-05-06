Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO opened at $203.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.