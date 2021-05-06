Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,120.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $669.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,142.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

