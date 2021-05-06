Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

NYSE:CF opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.