Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 202,365 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

