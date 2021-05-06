Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 263.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VXF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.51. 2,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

