Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $8.89 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.00. 190,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.