Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

