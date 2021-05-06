Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 119,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

