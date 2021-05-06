Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Target by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

TGT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $112.56 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

