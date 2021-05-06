Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,275 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.45. 65,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.04. The stock has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $412.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.