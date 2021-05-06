Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 549 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.17. 156,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.63. The company has a market cap of $371.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,001 shares of company stock worth $114,165,627 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

