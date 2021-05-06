Mizuho Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $335.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.72. Twilio has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.