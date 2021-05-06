Mizuho Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $23.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FEYE stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

