Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

