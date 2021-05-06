Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $22,742,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

