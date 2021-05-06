Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.