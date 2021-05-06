Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -290.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

