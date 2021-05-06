Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.21 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

