Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 930.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

