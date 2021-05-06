Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

