Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.
CYBR stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. 22,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,973. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.