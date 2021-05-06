Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

CYBR stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. 22,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,973. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

