Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 14,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

