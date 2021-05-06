Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 165,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

