Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Michael L. West Sells 783 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

