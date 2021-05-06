Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $298.32

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.32 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.83). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 504,543 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.56. The stock has a market cap of £987.38 million and a P/E ratio of -43.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

