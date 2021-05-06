Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $79.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Comerica stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $789,450. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

